Kaweesi murder pre-trial hearing fixed for next week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Crimes Division of the High Court will on Tuesday next week start the pre-trial conference in the murder case of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

According to the Judiciary spokesperson Solomon Muyita, the pre-trial hearing will be presided over by Justice Duncan Gaswagga.

Muyita says that during this conference, the parties will first meet at High Court in Kampala with the Judge and decide on how the conferencing should be carried out.

Kaweesi was gunned down on March 17, 2017, together with his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and his driver, Godfrey Mambewa in Kulambiro.

More than 50 people were arrested in connection to the murder. However, eight suspects were committed to the International Crimes Division for trial two years ago.

They include Abdu Rashid Mbazira, Aramaathan Noordin Higenyi, Bruhan Balyejusa, Shafiq Kasujja, Yusuf Nyanzi, Jibril Kalyango , Joshua Kyambadde and Yusuf Mugerwa.

The suspects were arrested from various districts and charged with murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery of Kaweesi’s pistol and Erau’s sub machine gun.

According to the prosecution, Mbazira the first suspect to be arrested allegedly revealed that he was involved in the planning and execution of the murder before revealing his accomplices who were also arrested from various places.

The state alleges that Mbazira told them that Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel group was behind Kaweesi’s death.

URN