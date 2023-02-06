Katwe police investigates double murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katwe police are investigating the double murder of Moses Mubangizi, a Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF officer and private security guard Huron Otim on Saturday.

In a brief statement, Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says that Otim and Mubangizi picked up a quarrel in a bar at around 11pm. He says that Otim went to pick his gun and was disarmed by Mubangizi.

He handed the gun to Simon Wana, a private security guard prompting Otim to attack him. He picked up the gun and returned to the bar where he shot Mubangizi dead. The other revelers descended on Otim and assaulted him to death.

“The police responded to the scene and recovered one gun and one bullet, but the magazine is missing,” Owoyesigyire said in his statement. He explains that police took the bodies to the city mortuary for postmortem. “Wana has been arrested and is being held at Katwe police division for further investigations,” he said.

*****

URN