Katuntu to continue chairing BoU probe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bugweri County MP, Abdu Katuntu will continue chairing the Central Bank probe, URN has learnt.

This was resolved in a closed door meeting involving the the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, the Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan, Deputy Opposition Whip, Harold Muhindo and Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba.

According to sources, the four leaders agreed that Katuntu’s team whose term of office as Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises has expired, continue with investigations into the closure and sale of seven commercial banks by Bank of Uganda up to February 15th, 2019.

The affected banks were closed between 1993 and 2016. They include Teefe Trust Bank, International Credit Bank Ltd, Greenland Bank, Uganda Co-operative Bank, National Bank of Commerce, Global Trust Bank and Crane Bank Ltd.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday afternoon, the Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol declined to divulge details of their discussions with the Speaker on the COSASE leadership dispute, saying the speaker would communicate.

Aol however said that a number of options about the matter had been discussed and they zeroed on what was best for the institution of parliament and opposition, which nominates the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of this Accountability Committee.

Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba also declined to confirm whether Katuntu’s team would continue until 15th February, saying it was the responsibility of the speaker to communicate what was agreed upon.

Kadaga was expected to announce the decision of the meeting in plenary, but it was chaired by her deputy, Jacob Oulanyah.

Last year, the FDC president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi dropped Katuntu and his deputy, Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of COSASE.

He replaced the duo with Kawempe South MP, Mubarak Munyagwa as Chairperson and Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante as Vice Chairperson. Before the expiry of their term on January 13th, 2019, the Speaker communicated to the House imploring the opposition side to allow Katuntu and his team to continue with the BoU probe up to 20th February 2019.

She explained that she had received communication from Kantuntu that his committee was unable to conclude investigation in the remaining days of their tenure. Kadaga’s communication triggered a dispute between her office and the Leader of Opposition in parliament.

The LOP said Katuntu would be required to hand over immediately after the expiry of his term office to allow Munyagwa take over. This prompted the two parties to meet today to resolve the matter.

COSASE hearings were adjourned to Wednesday this week when directors of closed banks are expected to appear to give their side of the story.

*****

URN