Katumba promises to end youth unemployment

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate John Katumba has promised to end unemployment among the youth across the country if voted in as the next president.

Katumba who campaigned in Soroti City on Friday said that unemployment in Uganda is caused by nepotism, greed and dominance of foreign nationals in business. He also noted that Uganda’s biggest problem is misplaced priorities like procurement of teargas instead of medicine in the health facilities.

Katumba, an independent candidate also told his excited supporters that the government wasn’t doing enough to elevate the region from poverty. Citing Boda- Boda industry, Katumba said that whereas many other youths would be riding to make money, the cost of motorcycles and fuel is high, failing the young people from accessing them.

Katumba told crowds in Soroti that the country has a perfect opportunity to have change that they have for long desired in Uganda. He observed that whereas most of the youth are talented, the government isn’t doing enough to promote talents on innovation and other youthful ventures.

Katumba’s campaign in Soroti caused a traffic jam along Old- Mbale Road, Juwakali area and Cemetery Road among others. This attracted Police intervention where Soroti District Commander attempted to block the candidate from addressing rallies in business hubs.

The candidate was, however, whisked away by his supporters who continued chanting Katumba’s name in different parts of Soroti City. Katumba was also offered gifts like chicken, money and charcoal, among others.

