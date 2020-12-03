Katumba blocked from campaigning in Kamwenge

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kamwenge on Wednesday blocked independent presidential candidate, John Katumba, from holding a rally in the district.

Katumba was addressing a rally in Kamwenge town but was stopped by police led by the Kamwenge District Police Commander, Richard Asiimwe.

As he was being chased, Katumba told Kamwenge residents to vote for him, saying he has plans of constructing a world-class stadium for them and also improve on their health care system that he said was in a sorry state.

He explained that the stadium will help promote the talents of the youth in sports in the district.

“I’m deciding to heed to police requests to vacate this place because I don’t want them to tear gas you,” Katumba told his supporters as he drove away.

According to Asiimwe, Katumba was forced out of Kamwenge because he rejected to hold his rally at Kamwenge Secondary School playground which had been prepared for him.

Asiimwe added that police would not allow him to violate the Covid-19 guidelines as set out by the Ministry of Health.

This has been the second time that the 24-year-old presidential candidate has been blocked from holding a rally in Tooro Sub-region.

The first time was on Tuesday in Kyenjojo district where police led by the Kyenjojo District Police Commander – DPC Julius Baganza accused Katumba of failing to inform them about a specific venue where he intended to hold a rally.

URN