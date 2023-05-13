Katonga river floods: Public transporters count losses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Public transport operators plying the Masaka-Kampala highway are counting losses due to a reduction in the number of passengers. This follows the flooding of River Katonga in Mpigi district which cut off the highway.

Travelers from Kampala were advised to use the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative, while those traveling from Masaka are using the Masaka-Ssembabule Road.

In the New Taxi Park, the transporters say the passenger turn-up has been low since Thursday, which has affected their incomes and survival.

Henry Kabiito the Chairperson of taxi drivers at Masaka Stage in the New Taxi Park, says that they have increased the fare to Masaka, Lyantonde, and Kyotera by 5,000 shillings, and Mutukula by 10,000 shillings.

“The truth is Masaka now is 25000 shillings, up from 20,000 Shillings the same to Lyantonde and Kyotera. For Mutukula because the distance is longer, we have increased to 35,000 shillings up from 25,000,” Kabiito explains.

According to Kabiito, between 5am to 8am, they normally have three vehicles that could have left the park, but on Friday, only one taxi departed for Masaka.

At the minibus stage commonly known as Masaka Coaster, the fares have increased from 13,000 to 20,000 Shillings.

Samuel Kamya, one of the drivers on that stage, says that the number of passengers has dropped despite Friday being a busy day.

Umaru Katumba, the Chairperson of the Western Uganda Bus Transporters’ Association says that due to low turn-up of passengers, they have been forced to revoke their earlier decision where they had increased the transport fares by 10,000 Shillings.

Some of the passengers URN spoke to said that they had no option but to travel to Masaka because of the urgency.

Barbra Nalubega, a civil servant at the Kalungu District headquarters, says that if it was not because of her work, she had no reason to travel.

Pasfiko Katamba, another passenger, says that he was traveling for the burial of a relative, but will not return until the road is reopened.

*****

URN