Katakwi registers record 1,173 teenage pregnancies

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katakwi District has recorded 1,173 teenage pregnancies in the last seven months. This is part of the report compiled by the District Probation Report from various partners in different sub-counties and Katakwi General Hospital.

According to the report, Katakwi Town Council leads with 190 cases, followed by Magoro with 188, Usuk Sub County 177, Katakwi Sub County 137, Ongongoja Sub County with 115 cases, Ngariam 89, Kapujan 87 and Omodoi 100 while Palam Sub County registered the least number with eleven cases.

Betty Angiro, the Senior Katakwi District Probation and Welfare Officer, says the development is retarding gains realized in the district on Girl- Child Education. She notes that most of the affected children are learners in upper primary and lower secondary.

Angiro explains that poverty remains the major risk factor luring young girls into sex. She also notes that families living below the poverty line have aided the vice since parents look at dowry as one way of economic empowerment.

Fredrick Adulai Otim, the Executive Director Foundation for Development of Children at Risk urges parents to educate their children on the dangers of premarital sex by emphasizing abstinence.

He notes that teenage pregnancy is now a very serious social problem, which must be fought through concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

Several districts have registered unprecedented numbers of teenage pregnancies resulting from the six-months lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

********

URN