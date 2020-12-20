Katakwi leaders want natives considered in police recruitment exercise



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Locals in Palam sub county in Katakwi district have faulted the police for not considering residents in the area during the recruitment exercise.

John Elakat, the area LCI chairperson of Osemua village says that in 2006 when the community agreed to give land to the government for construction of the Olilim Police Training School, they were promised that youth from the area will be allowed to join the police force.

However to their surprise, during the pass out of police constables on Saturday, not a single resident from the sub-county was part of the recruits. The PCs were undergoing a four-month counter-terrorism course on Saturday.

Wilson Omoding, the Deputy director counter terrorism says the selection is done on merit.

Omoding challenged the people of the area to educate their children. He says that the residents should embrace education. He added that Katakwi was given about 30 slots but few showed interest to join police forces at the time of recruitment.

Meanwhile, of the 436 police officers, 80 were females and 356 were males. Out of these, 08 were gazetted officers, 46 non-commissioned officers and 326 ranked officers.

They were passed out by Brigadier Godfrey Golooba, the Director Human Resource Development Uganda Police Force. They underwent training in Weapon Handling, Intelligence, Security Assessment and Installation Protection, Close Quarter Battle, Counter Insurgency, Krav-mag/self-defence, VIP protection, Communication and use of radio among other things.

Golooba says that the basic counter-terrorism course is very important in the operations and administration of the police, adding that the officers will be deployed in different parts of the country.

Jasper Oloka, the in-charge Olilim Police School asked the recruits to keep a high level of integrity and discipline.

URN