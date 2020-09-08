Katakwi district boss cited in election violence case

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Katakwi district is hunting for Katakwi District Chairperson Walter Elakas Okiring, in connection to the election violence that claimed the life of one person on Friday.

The deceased identified as Teresa Akiror, a resident of Apule Village in Kapujan Sub County was killed by a stray bullet when violence ensued between the supporters of Elakas and Joseph Andrew Koluo, who were both contesting for Toroma County NRM Flag. The two contenders lost the race to Julius Ossiya.

Elakas was, however, seen in a video disarming Local Defense Unit- LDU personnel to shoot at his rival’s supporters. Three other people were injured in the process and are currently receiving treatment at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital and Nakasero Hospital, Kampala.

Martin Okello, the Kapujan Sub County Chairperson says the violence erupted at the polling station when Apule Village Chairperson, Augustine Okello, who is an agent of Elakas started pulling voters from Koluo’s line to join his team.

“This did not go well with the agents of Koluo who joined in the struggle to keep the voters. Unfortunately, Mr Elakas came in and amid that confusion is when police and the army fired live bullets to contain the situation”, he said. Okello says that the village chairperson and three other agents are also on the run.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says they have opened up inquiries on the matter. Without divulging details, Ongom says four security officers are in detention at Katakwi Central Police Station.

Elakas’ known telephone lines are still switched off.

URN