Katakwi councilors demand transfer of RDC

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Katakwi district councillors want the Resident District Commissioner John Steven Ekoom transferred. The councilors accuse Ekoom of clashing with political leaders and threatening to arrest them without justification.

They also accuse him of masterminding the livestock quarantine. President Yoweri Museveni deployed Ekoom to Katakwi district in February 2021. It came after some residents staged protests calling for the transfer of the former RDC, Michael Bwalatum for allegedly siding with some politicians.

Eriya Emongot, the Magoro town council LC V councilor notes that the district has been performing poorly in terms of local revenue collection and security ever since Ekoom set foot there. He says the RDC is behind the livestock quarantine, which has affected has affected revenue collection because traders have resorted to the black market.

Rachael Ojakal, the Usuk sub-county LC V Councilor says that the bad relationship between the political leaders and RDC is politically motivated.

Gabriel Omuge, the Guya Guya sub-county councilor has called for reconciliatory meetings to end the bad blood between the political leaders and RDC.

John Steven Ekoom, the Katakwi RDC has denied all the accusations leveled against him. He also denied masterminding the livestock quarantine. He also scoffed at the councilors, saying that the decision on whether or not to transfer him, lies with the appointing authority.

Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi LC V Chairperson denied there is any friction between him and the RDC.

The Vice president, Jessica Rose Alupo Epel, who attended the recent district council has advised the few opposition leaders to cross to the ruling National Resistance Movement and cautioned them against the smear campaign.

URN