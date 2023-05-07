Kasumba and Opio win Seniors Regional Golf Open

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Fred Kasumba and Jennifer Opio have claimed the overall Men’s and Ladies titles at the Seniors Regional Open for Central Uganda.

Kasumba, returned an impressive score of 71 to claim his second title in 3 years at the par 72 Kitante course on Saturday.

“It feels great winning the first regional Open here as it gives me a lot of confidence going into the next event,” Kasumba said. “It was very competitive, and I thought I wouldn’t win this prize. A point came when I thought others had played better.”

Opio won the Ladies Overall prize with 70 nett to also become the first lady winner in this first leg tournament which now moves to Mbarara next month.

The tournament is organized by the Uganda Seniors Golf Association, who have recently elected a new executive led by Charles Katarikawe.

Gross Men’s title was claimed by Korean Ahn JB with a score of 81 while Dr Katy Kabenge, was the Ladies winner with 87.

A total of 180 Seniors took part with Christex Garments, Pepsi Uganda and Uganda Breweries Limited sponsoring the one day tournament.

Results summary:

Seniors Gold(70+) winner Dr Luka Abe 73 net

silver(65-69) winner Steven Katwiremu 72 net

Bronze 55-64 winner Consel Godwin Murungi 72 net

Seniors Ladies winner Grace Kabonero 72 net

Subsidiary Group A John Musimenta, 71 nett

Group B winner Tom Kakaire, 61 nett

Group C John Busuulwa

Ladies Group A, Harriet Kitaka, 72 nett

Group B, Sarah Nduhukire 79 nett.