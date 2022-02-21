Kasirye wins Uganda silver medal in Africa badminton final

🥇🇳🇬Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori

🥈🇺🇬Brian Kasirye

🥉🇪🇬Adham Hatem Elgamal

🥉🇩🇿Adel Hamek

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Brain Kasirye has settled for silver in the men’s singles of the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships 2022 which ended at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Kasirye who upset the top seed Adham Hatem Elgamal (Egypt) at the semi final stage early this morning lost to Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-14, 23-21 in a final that lasted 45 minutes.

The Nigerian ranked third in Africa showed good game management as he spread the shuttle all over the court to win the match.

“Although I lost the final, I am happy to reach this far because it is my best performance ever on the International scene,” said a happy Kasirye after the match.

In the women’s singles which was an all Egyptian affair Nour Ahmed Youssri defeated the top seed Doha Hany 21-16, 21-16.

Hany had defeated Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe at the semi final stage. Kobugabe and Hana Tarek Zaher (Egypt) who also lost at the semi finals settled for bronze medals.

In the other categories the Algerian pair of Koceila Mammeri and Youcef Sabri Medal emerged champions of the men’s doubles, while the Mauritius pair of Lorna Bodha and Kobita Dookhee lifted the women’s doubles title.

Algeria’s Koceila Mammeri was a winner again when he partnered with Tanina Violette Mammeri to win the mixed doubles gold medal.

Algeria and Egypt who won gold in the team event of the men and women’s categories few days ago automatically qualified to represent Africa in the Thomas and Uber Cup finals respectively, which are due to be held in Thailand’s capital Bangkok in May.

Uganda’s women’s team won silver in the team event after losing 3-1 to Egypt.

Michel Bau, President of the Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA) thanked Uganda for hosting a successful All Africa Senior Badminton Championship.

URN