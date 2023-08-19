Kashari youth emyooga SACCO chairperson arrested

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson Kashari South Youth Emyooga Savings and Credit Cooperative organization, has been arrested.

Victor Twinomugisha was arrested on Thursday on the directive of Mbarara Resident District Commissioner Emmy Katera Turyabagyenyi. This followed complaints from the SACCO members that Twinomugisha withdrew 30 Million Shillings from the association’s account in 2022.

It’s alleged that Twinomugisha withdrew the money promising to share it among the members.

Katera said that they are going to use all available avenues to ensure that the funds are recovered.

James Kamukama, a member of the Kashari South Youth Emyooga SACCO said they have been pleading with Twinomugisha to refund the money since 2022.

He adds that they want the Police to investigate how Twinomugisha withdrew money from the account without the knowledge of other signatories that include the treasurer.

Adams Bweisho the district focal person on the Emyooga program says that they have managed to recover only 300 Million shillings out of the over one billion Shillings that were disbursed to the district, he, however, says they have initiated mechanisms to recover more.

Among the mechanism, he says they are teaming up with officials from the Microfinance support center and the district security committee to do monitoring and sensitization but also arrest the defaulters.

Mbarara district received 1.12 Billion Shillings that was shared among the 36 Emyooga Saccos, however, no money has so far been recovered.

The 36 Savings and credit cooperative societies are shared among two constituencies of Kashari South constituency, and Kashari North constituency.

