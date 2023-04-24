Kasese women leaders ask gov’t to resettle IDPs

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women leaders in Kasese district have asked the government to resettle the internally displaced persons in Muhokya Camp.

They argue that women and young girls living in the camp have been exposed to untold suffering for more than two years.

Angella Birungi, the Chairperson Kasese Women Council, said that two years after the families were displaced nobody seems to care about their lives. She says that the women have endured gender-based violence, trauma, and stress, lack of social security and stability.

The Kasese District Woman MP, Florence Kabugho criticized the government for not allocating resources to ensure the IDPs are resettled and catered for.

Janet Mbambu, the LCI Chairperson Saluti A in Nyakasanga said the displaced persons added need to be empowered through skills and removing various obstacles to their success.

The LCV Chairperson Kasese Eliphazi Muhindi, said that the land to resettle the IDPs was procured by the government but they have no information regarding the location of the land.

Victoria Rusoke, the State Minister of Local Government who was in the district to celebrate the belated district women’s day celebrations said she will present the matter to the government.

At least 1,068 flood-affected persons have spent more than two years in the IDP camp in Muhokya town council after floods ravaged mainly the lowland areas of the district in 2020 and 2021.

More than 100 of the affected households are headed by women. In July 2021, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja directed the Ministers of Luwero-Rwenzori Affairs, ICT, and National Guidance and Members of Parliament from Kasese to identify land to resettle the affected persons.

However, the process has dragged on more than expected raising concerns among the IDPs and different groups.

