Kasese women ask gov’t to expedite resettlement of Muhokya IDPs

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elite women from Kasese district have tasked the government to expedite the process of permanently relocating the more than 220 households that were displaced by floods in 2020. 176 of these households are headed by women.

At least 1068 persons have spent more than two years in an Internally Displaced Camp-IDP in Muhokya sub-county after floods ravaged mainly the low land areas of the district in 2020 and 2021.

In July last year, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja directed the Ministers of Luwero-Rwenzori Affairs, ICT and National Guidance and Members of Parliament from Kasese to identify land to resettle the affected persons.

However, the process has dragged on more than expected raising concerns among the IDPs and different groups. Accordingly, the women group argue that households in the camp are unable to get food, afford school fees and medical services for the children.

The group added that the women living in the camp have been exploited to offer labour in exchange for food while many young girls have been impregnated due to their vulnerability.

Medius Bihunirwa, the team leader says that they want the government to prioritise the relocation of the IDPs to address the challenge of overcrowding and lack of adequate health, water and sanitation facilities in the camp. She says they made WhatsApp groups and mobilised relief food but they have been overwhelmed by the demand.

Bihunirwa is concerned that the raising of prices of essential commodities such as soap directly affects the women and young girls who have to maintain hygiene mainly during their monthly menstrual cycle.

She notes that once the displaced persons have a place to call home, they will be able to grow food and start other projects that can improve their household incomes.

Asiimwe Queen, the Senior Community Development Officer at Kasese District Local Government, says a number of households in the camp have experienced domestic violence and as a result, many men have abandoned their families.

She reasons that this and similar challenges can be avoided if households can get land and start working.

Rebbeca Kabugho, working with UNICEF argues that many children in the camp have been cut off from accessing school because their families cannot afford the basic requirements. She adds that the town council has only one government primary school with no secondary school.

“We have liaised with UNICEF to create a temporary structure for pre-primary learners but we need an instructor to teach,” Kabugho noted. Similarly, elder Alice Bwambale argues that this group was accustomed to farming for domestic and commercial purposes. She wants the government to inform the community of the progress of the resettlement plan.

Mary Nyongera, one of the flood victims says they have spent a period of two months now without receiving any relief food. She is asking the government to conclude their resettlement process so that she can be able to grow her own family food.

Another victim Robinah Kabugho notes that since the prime minister pledged that government would resettle them immediately, they have not been given any update on the process. To provide for her family, Kabugho has to offer farm labour where she gets between Shillings 2000-2500 a day.

Kasese District LC V Chairperson, Eliphazi Muhindi says that they have identified land in Muhokya and the district has presented its status to the government for consideration.

