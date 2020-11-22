Kasese voters want candidates to improve roads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in Kyabarungera sub county in Kasese district want candidates to address the poor road network in the area.

The residents argue that the poor roads have slowed down the development of the area. They cite the Rugendabara- Kasangali, Kabatunda-Mbata and Kicwamba-Kithoma roads which are all appalling.

Samuel Kule Tamwanzire says that candidates should clearly state how they will fix the road network in the sub-county. He says that the Rugendabara to Kasangali and Kamwani to Mbata, roads are impassable for farmers and traders.

Mbusa Nganywa says that the leaders in the district have turned a deaf ear to the plight of the residents.

Eric Meso, a headteacher at Kabatunda primary says that the road network in the area is very poor and being a mountainous area, some of the roads are impassable during the rainy season.

He says this affects both learners and their teachers from accessing schools on time.

According to Meso, candidates should address the concerns of the community rather than focusing on non-priority issues.

Jolly Mbambu says the poor state of the road has affected parents who take their children for routine immunization and antenatal services.

Amos Kitalibara says the poor road infrastructure connecting the sub-county to other areas like Bwesumbu sub county and Rughendebara has led to the increased cost of transport.

Geoffrey Bigogo, the Kasese LCV chairperson says that the district is faced with financial constraints.

This financial year, Kasese district received 500 Million Shillings for roads while in the last financial year, it was 760 million shillings out of the expected 960 million shillings.

