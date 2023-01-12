Kasese timber dealer Florence Torakye stabbed to death

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have stabbed to death a businesswoman in Kilembe Quarter in Kasese Municipality. The deceased has been identified as Florence Torakye, a timber dealer in Kilembe Quarters. She was staying with a niece.

Safari Martin, the LC III Chairperson of Kasese Central Division, says that Torakye was stabbed severally by suspected thieves in her sitting room. Her niece managed to escape and made an alarm that attracted the neighbors.

Robert Kule, one of the neighbors said that they responded to an alarm a few minutes past midnight but they found Torakye’s body lying in a pool of blood. He says that the assailants didn’t take any property from the deceased’s house.

Residents alerted police who picked up the body and took it to Kasese municipal hospital for postmortem. Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Police spokesperson, says that police and other security agencies have already embarked on investigations.

URN