KASESE: Six arrested over murder of two elderly women

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese police are holding six suspects in connection to the murder of two elderly women in Ndughuthu village, Bugoye sub-vounty. The suspects together with others still at large are accused of killing Faith Mulimba, 90, and Leonida Kyakimwa, 78, on allegations of practicing witchcraft.

Rwenzori East Region police spokesperson, Nelson Tumushiime has identified the suspects as Harriet Biira, Sharon Kyakimwa, Nickson Muhindo, Luka Muhindo, Alice Ithungu, and Yubu Simako, all residents of Bugoye sub-county.

Tumushime added that police were still investigating to establish more details into the incident and bring more culprits to book. Bugoye sub-county LCIII Chairperson, James Katalikawa, said that his office had never received any complaints about the deceased being involved in witchcraft.

URN