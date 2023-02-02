KASESE: Rwenzururu Kingdom demands apology from council leaders over homosexuals by-law

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu Kingdom has demanded a written apology from Kasese Municipal Council over its alleged attempt to enact a by-law that promotes transgender and homosexuality.

This follows a failed attempt by the Kasese Municipal council to enact the HIV/TB services accessibility bill fronted by the Human Rights Awareness Promotion Forum-HRAPF, an NGO involved in the promotion of rights for key populations in the municipality.

Last week, the State Minister for Local Government Victoria Busiinge Rusoke, declared the proposed law null and void, saying it violates the constitution. Now, the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu officials led by the Kingdom spokesperson, John B. Thawite, Deputy Minister for Gender and Culture, Naume Mbambu, Lucy Biira Kabanyoro, the Kingdom’s Coordinator to the Ministry of Gender, and former Chairperson for the Prime Ministerial Commission, Gad Baluku Mbayahi Bakwanamaha, say the move doesn’t only contravene Ugandan laws but also the norms of the Kingdom.

This according to the officials calls for an immediate written apology from Kasese Municipal Council to the Kingdom. Mbambu noted that if homosexuality is promoted, it would undermine pro-creation arguing that such an act brings generational curses.

Lucy Biira Kabanyoro, the Kingdom’s Coordinator to the Ministry of Gender revealed that in the Kikonzo tradition, whoever is found guilty of engaging in homosexuality is ex-communicated from society.

On January 27th, The State Minister of Local Government Victoria Rusoke while in an extraordinary council for Kasese District and Kasese Municipality held at the District Multipurpose hall, cautioned the District and Municipal councils against making by-laws that are against the constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

Ukash Swaib Musenene, the speaker of Kasese Municipal Council Speaker has described the allegations linking him to the purported by-law as hate speech aimed at tarnishing his name as well causing divisions among the people. Recently, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa warned Kasese Municipal council over its attempts to pass a by-law recognizing homosexuality.

