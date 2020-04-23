Kasese residents storm LCI chairperson’s office demanding for relief food

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kiteso cell, Kamaiba ward in Kasese municipality on Wednesday stormed the office of the LCI chairperson demanding for relief food.

They accused the district task force of keeping the food in stores and yet the beneficiaries are starving in homes.

The residents included people living with disabilities, the elderly, breastfeeding mothers and other vulnerable persons like the boda boda riders and children.

Nelson Mumbere, who is disabled and a cobbler in Kasese town wants the COVID-19 task force to offer them the food.

“The disabled can’t even beg because they are not allowed on the streets,” Mumbere says.

Gertrude Kabugho another resident says that many well-wishers have donated relief items to the task force but they are yet to benefit.

The LCI chairperson, Julius Baluku requested the residents to table their concerns to the Resident District Commissioner.

Baluku says he has never been contacted by anyone regarding providing relief in the area.

Meanwhile, salt miners in Katwe Kabatoro town council in Kasese also want the government to provide them with relief food.

Some of the miners have abandoned the business following a lockdown that among others banned public transport.

Brian Alinda says the salt miners entirely depend on the lake for survival but since the closure of the borders, they have lost a number of their customers.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joe Walusimbi said distribution of relief food will commence on Thursday.

