Kasese RDC halts all activities on contested Rwentutu land

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasese Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Lt. Joe Walusimbi has suspended any activities on the contested 200 acres of land in Rwentutu village, Lake Katwe Sub-county, Kasese district.

The RDC also suspended payment of rent by farmers and families who are utilizing the same land.

The land question is being contested by the former Member of Parliament for Bukonzo County East Kithende Appolonaris Kalibogha, the Catholic diocese of Kasese, Peter Kalibogha and Kithende Hostels Project.

Kithende has been renting out the contested land to more than 100 people largely for farming. He is currently remanded at Mubuku government prison after being arrested on accounts of trespass and disobedience of lawful orders.

The RDC told residents during a brief meeting at Rwentutu C.O.U that he stopped activities on the said land for harmony, until Wednesday next week when the state attorney will read to them the supreme court ruling.

He said that due to many interests on the land, it was vital that a technical person be the one to read and interpret the court ruling for both sides before any activities can resume.

Asiimwe Wilson, the Chairperson local council III for Lake-Katwe Sub-County said they agreed to bring a technical person after lawyers from both sides failed to agree on interpretation of some of the positions in the ruling.

He warned that working with impunity and disobedience by parties claiming the land should cease.

The Chairperson Rwentutu Village, Cleo Mumbahya argued that the community was not yet aware of the court ruling and the fact that the two parties have failed to agree on the content within the ruling, which leaves fear.

*****

URN