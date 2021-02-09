Kasese leaders demand for inter-ministerial committee to handle disasters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese district leaders have asked the government to establish an inter-ministerial committee to address the problem of disasters in the district. The committee would also help the district in its early plans for expectancy of heavy rains between March and May.

The Chief Administrative Officer Hamis Asuman Masereka says such a committee will aid concerns from the flood-affected persons to reach the government more effectively but also pick quick response.

For instance, he says repeated reports on schools that were washed away by floods and the proposal to desilt River Nyamwamba are yet to receive any formal response from the government nine months after the flooding.

According to Masereka, there have been calls to establish geological studies on Mountain Rwenzori. He says that if this committee is not in place, the district will have minimal preparations for any eventualities this year.

Masereka also says that the district has not received any reports from government ministries and agencies that visited the flood-affected areas last year. He adds that without such reports, the district agencies and government lack intervention plans.

Geoffrey Bigogo, the LC V chairperson says the district needs to be fully supported by the government to deal with the aftermath of 2020 floods. Bigogo says some areas need to change land use but this can only happen with guidance from government.

John Baluku, a volunteer in flood rescue missions says initial reports have not been responded to by government which has affected future planning. He says many reports from the ministry of environment and water have never been shared with the development partners to guide on their interventions.

The Assistant Commissioner Disaster Preparedness, Office of the Prime Minister Simon Menhya Gerald says the ministry is aware of the need to unify all efforts under a committee.

In May last year, major rivers in the district including Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Nyamugasani burst their banks leading to the displacement of more than 10,000 people. More than six people lost their lives.

*****

URN