Kasese flood victims refuse to relocate

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents displaced by the floods in Kasese district have refused to relocate to safe areas.

Floods hit Karusandara and Buhuhira sub counties leaving hundreds of people displaced and crops destroyed.

However, despite calls by local leaders to evacuate the residents to the sub-county headquarters, many have declined to the move.

The residents insist they have an ancestral background to their land, adding that they fear for their gardens being invaded by wild animals from Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Yohab Biryomumisho a local farmer from Karusandara sub county says he cannot relocate to the sub-county headquarters and leave his flood-spared small garden to animals.

Immaculate Achan a mother of four says despite his crops being submerged, she is reluctant to leave because of the large family.

Achan who is sleeping in improvised tent says she has lost everything from the agricultural season and sees no other reason to carry his four children to the sub-county.

Annet Santwine says a portion of their maize garden which remains safe is their only hope in the current times. She says they can only relocate if they are assured of better relief.

Elder Yofezina Nyakato says she is worried about losing her household properties to thieves since she can’t carry them to the proposed area for safety.

She wants the district leaders to organize for them means of safeguard before they are moved.

Gideon Ntabose, the Kasese LCV vice-chairperson says the floods have exposed the area to multiple diseases such as cholera. He insists that communities in disaster-prone areas will have to be forcefully vacated if they fail to adhere to the leaders call.

The Busongora South Member of Parliament Jackson Mbaju Kathika says he has compiled a report to be handed to the Ministry of disaster for an action. Kathika says he is teaming up with the local government to prepare for the evacuation of the community in the submerged areas to suffer places.

