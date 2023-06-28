Kasese families receive bodies after DNA tests

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The remains of 11 students who were killed by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF in Kasese District have been handed over to their families.

On June 16th suspected rebels attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School killing 37 students and seven other members of the community.

The attackers later set ablaze in the boy’s dormitory leaving 17 bodies burnt beyond recognition. This prompted the government to carry out DNA tests to ascertain their identities in order for them to be handed to their rightful families.

Samples were taken from some parents who claimed that their children were still missing.

The Director of Forensic Services at the Uganda Police Force, Andrew Mubiru, said that they are remaining with six bodies whose DNA samples did not match with those of the parents. He says that the police would take more samples from other relatives in order to identify these bodies.

He also added that police have also received the body of an unidentified boy that was discovered by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces in its pursuit of the ADF insurgents in the jungles of DRC.

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga asked the families whose children are yet to be identified to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies in ascertaining their relationship.

He added that the eleven families will each receive five million Shillings from the government.

Amon Kambisa, one of the parents said it is frustrating that only one body of his two daughters who were at school at the time has been brought back. He appealed to the government to support families which haven’t yet received the bodies.

URN