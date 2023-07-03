Kasese diocese ordains two priests, three deacons

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Kasese Diocese, Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira Kambale has ordained two deacon to priesthood priests and raised three seminarians to deaconate.

The event marked the ordination of the 73rd and 74th priests in the history of the diocese.

The two priests ordained are Rev. Fr. Modesto Bwambale from Nyakahya Catholic Parish and Rev. Fr. Loti Maate from Kyalhumba Parish while the deacons are, Rev. Deacon Fredrick Masereka from Kasanga, Rev. Deacon Moris Thembo Muduha from Kasese Parish and Rev. Deacon Adenus Mumbere from Kakone Parish.

In his Homily while presiding over the holy mass at St. John the evangelist minor seminary-Kiburara, Bishop Kibira, said a priest is chosen by God to act as a light for believing appreciating the candidates for welcoming God’s call.

He emphasized the importance of priests in actively building and nurturing communities within their areas of service.

Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga, the state Minister for ICT and National Guidance, asked the ordained to fulfill their duty of preaching against immoral acts prevalent in society, including terrorism and homosexuality.

Rev. Fr. Loti Maate, asked Christians to pray for them during their journey of service.

Two Priests and three Deacons Ordained in Kasese Diocesehttps://t.co/XVJFrGGLrc — Ugandan Catholics Online (@ugcatholics) July 1, 2023



URN