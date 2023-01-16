Kasese cotton farmers decry poor harvests

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cotton growers in Kasese district have decried the poor harvest that has contributed to prices reducing.

Cotton is one of the traditional cash crops that farmers in Kasese have grown since colonial times.

However, this season farmers say they are getting poor harvests as a result of bad weather characterized by excessive rains that went on up to December last year creating a conducive environment for cotton pests and diseases.They added that due to the heavy rains mostly characterized by hailstorms there was also low germination and flowering.

Saidi Kisembo, a farmer from Nyakatonzi says that although Cotton Development Organisation-CDO announced the price of 2,300, middlemen are insisting on Shillings between 1,800 and 2,000 shillings which is frustrating farmers due to high costs involved in production. He added that they are also realizing low production due to poor seeds and lack of pesticides.

Kenneth Bwambale, another farmer says they anticipated to sell atleast at 3,000 shillings per kilogram this season. He appealed to the government to intervene, saying the farmers inject a lot of money into cotton growing but the rewards are always very discouraging.

Edson Kule says that due to excessive rains in the area, cotton plantations have been attacked by multiple pests and diseases like cotton strainers, boll warms and Jessie disease, which affects the cotton bolls. He suggests that cotton farmers must be introduced to premium insurance packages such that they reduce on the losses.

Susan Atuhairwe, a farmer from Mubuku decries the lack of extension services noting that no person from the district agriculture department is reaching out to farmers to assess the performance of their gardens. Charles Umewo, a cotton middle man said they buy cotton according to the prices set by cooperatives.

Adrian Katwetegyeke, the CDO Western Region coordinator confirmed the farmers’ fears, saying the cotton to be harvested this year will be of poor quality due to heavy rains. But he also blames farmers who rushed to plant before there was enough moisture in the soils.

In October 2022, Cotton Development Organisation-CDO announced the indicative price of a kilogram of cotton at Shillings 2,300, but the price is currently lower in most cotton growing districts.

*****

URN