Kasese border communities call for coronavirus awareness campaigns

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents at the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border point in Kasese district are concerned that the Ministry of Health has not yet started awareness on the coronavirus.

The border point connects Uganda with the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC. The residents note that they have abandoned some of the key health practices including routine hand washing since Uganda was declared free from Ebola in October 2019.

At some of the busy places including police stations, churches, shops and some restaurants and private medical facilities, they lack hand washing facilities while in places where they exist, people are only reminded to use them.

Jackson Ndibalema a resident of Mpondwe says there should be intensive health checks at the border like it is at Entebbe International Airport.

Hassan Mwalimu Jafar, the vice-chairperson Mpondwe business community says, they are concerned about the pandemic given what they went through during the Ebola outbreak in DRC last year.

Sadoki Sibenda the deputy headteacher Nyabugabo Baptist Vocational School says that the school is advocating for proper handwashing. He however, says that there is inadequate information on coronavirus.

Elizabeth Kabugho a nurse at Kamasesa Health Centre II says that medical workers and the community have very limited information on the virus.

She says that the Ministry of Health should undertake grass-root campaigns.

The Town Clerk Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town council Moses Mugisha challenges the local community to be self-conscious regarding any global health threat.

Steven Bagonza, the Kasese District Health Inspector says they are yet to get instructions from the Ministry of Health to carry out awareness campaigns.

URN