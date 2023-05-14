Kasana-Luwero diocese sets date for consecration of new bishop

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Msgr. Lawrence Mukasa, the Bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luwero will be consecrated on August 5. The announcement was made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Kasigwa, the Chancellor of Kasana-Luwero Diocese.

“Dear Friends, it is officially confirmed that the Episcopal Consecration of our Bishop-Elect, Lawrence Mukasa, will take place on Saturday 5th August 2023,” Fr. Kasigwa’s message to the staff of Kasana-Luwero Diocese reads in part.

Fr. Kasigwa has further added: “We are asked to begin immediately, thus beginning this Sunday, to “sensitize” the people about this great event and our collective duty to prepare well for it.”

The ceremony will be presided over by Paul Ssemogerere, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

Msgr. Lawrence Mukasa who has been the Vicar General of the Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, was appointed last month as the third bishop of the Kasana-Luwero Diocese. The announcement of his appointment was released in a statement by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco.

Bishop-elect Lawrence Mukasa, 66, was born on March 14, 1957.

The Papal Nuncio congratulated Monsignor Mukasa and invoked “abundant blessings upon his pastoral ministry”. Bianco also thanked Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga, who has been the Kasana-Luwero Diocesan Administrator since 28 January 2022, for his generous service.

Kasana-Luwero Diocese has been without a Bishop since 2021 when Pope Francis appointed Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

The elevation of Ssemogerere, who had served as the second Bishop of Kasana-Luwero since 2008, followed the demise of Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in April 2021.

*****

URN