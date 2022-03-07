Kasana-Luweero diocese celebrates 25 years

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasana-Luweero Diocese has marked 25 years since it was created out of Kampala Archdiocese.

On 30th November, 1996 Pope John Paul II created Kasana –Luwero Diocese out of Kampala Archdiocese, and its first Bishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was consecrated on 1st March 1997.

Speaking at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral in Luwero town, the Kasana-Luwero Diocesan Administrator Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga thanked God for the achievements so far and pledged that they are determined to take the Diocese to greater heights.

Monsignor Mpanga said that since the Diocese was created, the number of priests has increased from 20 to 73, the parishes from 10 to 21 and the number of Christians now at close to 300,000 from 172,888 before creation.

Mgr Mpanga further said that the number of church-funded schools have grown from 100 to 161 primary schools, 10 to 17 secondary schools and health centers increased from seven to the 17 before the creation.

While leading the Mass to mark the 25 years, the Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said that by the time the Diocese was created several residents were practicing witchcraft but he is happy that now many have turned to Christ.

Bishop Anthony Zziwa the Chairperson of Episcopal Conference said that the Church and Archbishop Late Cyprian Lwanga through their programmes played a great role in rebuilding the area after the devastating war of 1981-1986.

Zziwa said that Lwanga was eager to celebrate 25 years as Bishop but it was unfortunate he died and asked Christians to always pray for his soul.

Mathias Mpuuga the Leader of Opposition congratulated the Diocese but asked the Church to recall the powers they entrusted to government to manage their schools saying these have declined in performance.

Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development who represented Vice President Jessica Alupo applauded the Diocese for the contribution made to develop the area.

Nankabirwa also applauded Kasana–Luwero Diocese for donating land to construct vocational institutes and schools among other service projects.

She however asked Christians to ignore politicians who are criticizing government schools.

