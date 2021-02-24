Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese officially gets 19th parish

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 24-year-old Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese has officially got her 19th parish. The headquarters of the newly created St. Joseph Parish Kannyanda is found in Kannyanda village in Makulubita sub county in Luweero district along the Matugga-Semuto road.

Augustine Luzige, the pioneer leader of the laity of the Parish says it sits on a 10-acre piece of land. Luzige notes that the Parish comprises of close to 3,000 Catholics. He says the parish started operating gradually in August 2019 and borders Nandere & Kijaguzo parishes. Kannyanda Parish comprises 7 sub parishes. Five sub parishes were carved out of Kijaguzo Parish.

They include Kannyanda, Kangavve, Namakata, Lubwama and Kasozi sub parishes. The other two namely Mugogo and Kabira sub parishes have been carved out of Nandere Parish. Fr. Saju Antony Kollannoor is the pioneer priest of St. Joseph Parish Kannyanda and will be assisted by Fr. Stenin Puthuran.

Speaking at the official commission of the new parish, Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere, the Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese said there is a sizeable number of Christians who occasioned the creation of the parish. He warned Kannyanda parishioners to brace for fundraisings to support the diocesan pastoral activities.

The other parishes in Kasana-Luweero catholic diocese are Kasana Cathedral Parish, Kasaala, Kakooge, Nakasongola, Mijeera, Ngoma, Nakaseke, Kiwoko, Kapeeka and Kijaguzo. The others are Nandere, Namaliga, Kalule, Katikamu, Nattyoole, Ziroobwe, Kikyuusa and Mulajje.

Kamira parish was operationalized about a year ago.However, it is yet to be commissioned officially since most of the requirements have not been fulfilled. Once officially commissioned, Kamira will bring to twenty the number of parishes in the diocese.

Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese came into existence on November 30, 1996. His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese is the pioneer Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese.

*****

URN