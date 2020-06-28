Kasambyac MP Mbwatekamwa Gaffa arrested in Bushenyi

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasambya County MP Mbwatekamwa Gaffa has been arrested in Bushenyi.

He was arrested shortly after he had donated an ambulance to Kakanju Health Center III in Kakanju Sub County on Sunday.

Mbwatekamwa is among the people who have expressed interest to unseat the Igara West Member of Parliament and Minister Raphael Magyezi.

Lauben Kananga, chairperson LC III Kakanju Sub County, says that Hon. Mbwatekmwa who was walking on foot waving to his supporters was asked by police to enter his vehicle but he refused.

He says that Mbwatekamwa was arrested by police led by the Officer in Charge of Operations only Identified as Odoch from Bushenyi Central Police.

Issac Bamwesigye, an eyewitness said that the arrest could have been politically motivated.

Bushenyi District Police Commander Joel Komakech, when contacted said he was in a meeting.

A source at the police station who preferred anonymity because he is not allowed to speak confirmed the Hon Mbatekamwa was in their custody and was recording a statement with the CID office.

Hon. Mbatekamwa says he wasn’t aware why he was arrested but was picked as he left the health center.

“Am not aware why I have been arrested. Police found me walking and they ordered me to enter my vehicle and I refused before they forced me on their pick up,” he said.

*******

URN