Karimoja minister Byabagambi warns against bush burning

Karimoja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister in charge of Karamoja affairs Mr. John Byabagambi has sounded a warning to the Karimojong pastoralists to stop a mentality of bush burning.

He said this continuous habit by the Karimojong to burn bushes when it is dry season like now worsens the environmental situation in the region.

The Karamoja region is currently very dry when Karimojong burn buses to clear space for rat hunting. A rat is a delicacy in the region.

Last year more than 2,000 homestead got burnt as a result of wild fire set by hunters.

Two weeks ago wild fire left 100 homes burnt and killed two people in Nakapelimen village in Nadunget sub county in Moroto district.

“I want to cautioned my people the Karimojong to stop burning bushes because it’s dangerous and it will leave many people homeless,”che said.

The minister encouraged residents in the region to start clearing their gardens ahead of the first rain season.

He promised to avail seedlings to the farmers for timely planting.

“I want every one being a man, a youth or woman to stop early morning drinking and go to clear their gardens so that when the first rains fall it will be planting crops, “he said.

Mr. Byabagambi also sounded warning against cutting down trees for burning charcoal and appealed to them to plant more trees because they protect the environment by preventing pollution, absorbing toxic gases, providing fresh air and for production of rain.

He asked them to emulate the example of the Pokot community in Amudat district who don’t cut down trees for charcoal burning.

Mze Peter Lokong a pastoralists however said the reason they burn bushes was to kill ticks that always infect their livestock.

********

URN