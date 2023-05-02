Karemera wins Stanbic April Mug

Overall winner

Paul Karemera 65 nett

Group A

Paul Rukundo 70 nett

Group B

Emmanuel Wamimbi 67 nett C/B

Group C

Fred Sekyana 68 nett

Ladies

Group A

Mackline Nsenga 76 nett

Group B

Suzanne Prada 68 nett

Guest winner

Aloysius Bingi 66 nett

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paul Karemera, who has been off the course for close to 9 months, bounced back at the weekend in top form to claim the overall prize at the Stanbic Bank April Monthly Mug.

Karemera returned a score of 65 nett beating a field of 176 golfers at the par 72, Kitante course on Saturday.

“I have been of the course for nearly 9 months am glad my game is back after putting a bit of rounds in the past weeks,” Karemera said in his winning speech. He won a return ticket to Dubai by Fly Dubai Airlines.

Paul Rukundo, was the winner in Group A category with 70 nett. Paul Wamimbi, was the best golfer in Group B with 67 nett on count back. Fred Sekyana, claimed group C with 68 nett.

University student Mackline Nsenga was the Best lady golfer in Group A with 76 nett, Suzanne Prada was winner Group B with 68 with Aloysius Bingi winning the Guest Winners Prize with 66 nett.