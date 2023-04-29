Karamojong attacks affecting NGO activities in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and Development Partners operating in Agago district have reported that continuous attacks by Karamojong warriors are adversely affecting the implementation of their activities. Over the past year, the Karamojong have carried out several raids on livestock and attacks on locals, prompting many to flee to neighboring districts with their livestock.

During a quarterly meeting with stakeholders, district leaders, and Community Development Officers, the NGOs and development partners noted that these attacks by cattle raiders are impeding them from providing timely services such as reproductive health to people.

According to Judith Aryemo, an official working with TASO Uganda, the organization lost some members of the community, including a peer member, due to the insecurity. She explained that the organization has to first obtain assurance from the office of the RDC before going to the field, which causes delays in completing their projects as scheduled.

Isaac Odyek, the Project Officer at Uganda Change Agent Association, stated that suspected Karamojong cattle rustlers have created fear among the farming community they are supporting. Self-help groups in the affected areas of Labwa and Kulaka in Adilang Sub County have decided to hold their meetings and activities in the morning hours to avoid attacks by Karamojong warriors.

Irene Brenda Awor, who works with Youth Alive Uganda, shared that movement is restricted, and no program can be implemented from 2:00 pm in Adilang and Laperebong sub-counties, where they are implementing projects on social and health problems and business training.

Susan Moro Akot, the deputy RDC of Agago, announced that the district has received additional security personnel to improve security, particularly at the border sub-counties, which are the most affected by the attacks.

She appealed to the development partners to inform the office of the RDC whenever they want to go to the villages to implement their activities so that the security situation can be assessed, and where necessary, they are provided with security personnel to move with them for protection in the field.

*****

URN