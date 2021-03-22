Karamoja locals seek explanations on intent of airborne mineral survey

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are mixed reactions among the general public in Karamoja following the launch of the airborne survey and mineral mapping.

The survey which was launched by the State Minister for Minerals Sarah Opendi on Thursday consists of the mapping of the areas in the Karamoja region that may hold substantial deposits of gold, copper and other lucrative minerals. At the end of the exercise, the government hopes to have confirmed the various minerals that exist in the area, their location and the estimated size of deposits.

But leaders and residents from the area are questioning the details of the 80 billion Shillings task which was contracted to Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics Spain. A number of them fear that this could be a ploy to grab land from bonafide owners within the Karamoja region, a mineral-rich area located on the border with Kenya in northeastern Uganda.

Mariko Longole, an elder and a resident of Musai village in Nadunget sub county in Moroto district said the community is totally green about the project and called upon the responsible authorities to give proper information to the community. Raymond Anyakun, another concerned resident said the land in Karamoja has become a key source of insecurity.

“A lot of land in Karamoja has been grabbed in the name of investment, so if there’s anything concerning land in Karamoja, the community must be aware, otherwise it will not go well, “he said.

Magdalena Nachap, a mother from Rupa sub county in Moroto district observed a need for the government to consult with the kraal leaders so that everyone will be satisfied with the activities before the exercise starts.

“We should not become squatters from our own land. Right now there’s a company called Sunbelt which has fenced a lot of land and they don’t want to see any animal or any human being walking near it, where shall we go?” She asked.

However, Zackary Baguma, the retired commissioner in the department of geology and mining told URN that the purpose of carrying out an airborne survey in Karamoja was not to grab any land in the region but to ascertain the mineral deposits in Karamoja.

URN has learnt that the negative reception of the project by the Karimojong locals could have been incited by some local leaders who clashed with the team from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development over sitting and transport allowances on the day that the exercise was launched.

It is reported that the district officials who had travelled from their various districts to attend the event wanted a transport and sitting allowance. But the officials in the Ministry said they had only budgeted for lunch and breakfast, and not transport refund, triggering anger and discontent.

Isaiah Timwikirize, the project coordinator of the airborne survey had reportedly excused himself amidst the storm, but Karamoja leaders insisted he should be escorted even if he was going to the washroom to stop him from running away without sorting their issues. The situation was calmed after the officials paid transport and fuel allowances to the said officials.

Samson Ogira from Abim district said it’s unfortunate that the ministry of minerals was undermining the leaders of Karamoja at such an early stage of the launch of the project. Ogira said he spent 270,000 Shillings on fuel and accommodation in Moroto and was shocked to hear that the money would not be refunded.

Robert Lokol who travelled from Karenga district on Wednesday and spent a night in Moroto said he borrowed fuel of 300,000 Shillings hoping to pay back after the workshop. However, after the hullabaloo, he was only refunded 170,000.

URN