Karamoja leaders demand investigations into supply of army uniforms to warriors

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Karamoja sub-region are demanding investigations into allegations that the army is supplying uniforms to cattle rustlers.

Recently, David Koryang, the LCV chairperson Moroto told the council meeting that was attended by MPs from Karamoja and ministers that there is a section of individuals in the community who are in possession of army uniforms. He said that such individuals should be investigated how they acquired the uniforms.

Koryang claims that they have been seeing civilians in broad daylight and at night, wearing UPDF uniforms.

John Adupa, the LCIII chairperson Lotisan sub-county says that the warriors wear army uniforms during raids to confuse the public.

Adupa says that if the matter is not addressed, insecurity will continue in the region.

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson says they have taken a keen interest in the allegations and are carrying out investigations to establish the supplier of the uniforms and guns to the warriors.

Oware also said that the guns and ammunition recovered in their operations do not indicate the source of the manufacturers.

Last week, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police admitted that some of the warriors in Karamoja sub-region possess guns and bullets made from the Nakasongola ammunition factory.

Brig. Felix Kulayigye, the Army spokesperson said that some guns and bullets made from Nakasongola were recovered from the warriors.

However, Brig. Kulayigye said that the guns were robbed from soldiers and police officers killed or injured by warriors.

URN