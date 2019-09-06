Karamoja cultural celebrations underway in Amudat

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 6th Karamoja Cultural celebrations are underway in Amudat district. Karamoja Cultural Day is an annual event celebrated in different districts within Karamoja since 2014.

The celebrations commenced on Thursday with arrivals of several participants drawn from Teso, Turkana in Kenya; Toposa and Nyangatom in South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Ateker Cluster use the occasion to discuss issues affecting their communities, showcase different talents including dressing code, food and language diversity.

During celebrations, elders’ council together with Karamoja Cultural Association leadership discuss with local leaders on how to promote culture and unite for development among others.

Simon Nangiro, the chairman of Karamoja Cultural Association says this year’s celebrations are a reflection on the achievements of the cultural events.

He explained that several committees will sit down and evaluate the progress made from different resolutions drawn in the previous years.

Hannah Longole, the Executive Director of Ateker Cultural Centre says the cultural celebrations help revive and strengthen the positive cultural aspects for the development of the Karamoja Cluster communities. She adds that the celebrations highlight the historical background of Karamoja and usher in peace and unity for harmonious stay and coexistence.

This year’s celebrations will be conducted under the theme “Appreciation of Our Cultural Identities, Reduction of Social- Cultural and Economic Barriers for Development”.

The celebrations will run up September 8th with teams from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development; Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities joining hands with Karamoja Cultural Association, other partners and elders.

******

URN