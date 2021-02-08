Karamoja-based artists using music to battle cattle rustling

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of musicians in the Karamoja region are using the talents to lead the fight against cattle rustling. The artists, mainly reformed cattle rustlers now earning a living through music are composing lyrics in local dialects to call upon the youths to denounce cattle rustling.

Patrick Apuun, locally known as Original Lopeta told URN in an interview that their compositions are targeting youths who are still hiding in the bush from where they are terrorising the public. They hope that the songs will convince them to come out of the bush and get engaged in non-criminal activities.

Lopeta who is now a cross border peace ambassador said they cannot sit back and watch Karamoja descending back to insecurity and other vices that had been eliminated.

“When we talk about insecurity in Karamoja, we know what we are talking about, we were part of the team who used to terrorise the entire north and eastern districts raiding animals but it’s not an easy job,” he said. Reflecting on his past, Lopeta said he was a terrible rustler in the period between 1990 to 2006.

He said when he was captured by the army during the time and pardoned thereafter, he ventured into music. Now he believes that through his songs, more than 300 other rustlers have come out of the bush.

John Roadman, another artist said that they intend to play a positive role as former cattle rustlers who are now peaceful and enjoying their life through music. Roadman said their music performance will also be affected if the insecurity situation intensifies.

“You know our surviving is based on music, so if the security situation gets out of hand, there will be no way for us also to perform because people will be fearing to gather and enjoy our music,” he said.

Simon Lokol, also known as Double O said they intend to move to various districts spreading the message of peace and calling all those who are still hiding with guns to come out and promote government programs.

The UPDF 3rd division spokesperson welcomed the initiative of the musicians saying every stakeholder has a task to protect the peace in Karamoja.

*****

URN