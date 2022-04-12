Kapelebyong residents donate 2,000 acres of land for set up of military barracks

Kapelebyong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kapelebyong district have offered 2,000 acres of land along Karamoja-Teso border for the establishment of a military barracks to combat the insecurity currently perpetuated by the suspected cattle rustlers.

The said land is located in Adukut village, Okungur sub county which lies between the border with Napak district in Karamoja sub region.

Francis Akorikin, the Kapelebyong district LCV chairperson says that the land has been expanded from 1,000 acres that was initially offered by Amuria District Local Government.

In addition to the land, residents are asking the government to reinstate the local militia in Teso popularly known as Arrow Boys. On Friday, thousands of residents camped at Kapelebyong district headquarters demanding for home guards to flash out raids and insecurity by the suspected Karamojong.

Agnes Akello, a resident of Kapelebyong town says that the only option is for the government to provide guns to the local community to protect themselves since the security situation seems to have overwhelmed the army.

“We cannot go back to the camps because of these attacks. The government sends a few soldiers here who are not able to man the security in our district. If need be, I am equally ready to handle the gun for the sake of my family”, a 52 year old mother of eight said.

James Denis Eloket, 30, a resident of Akoromit sub county says that the rustlers have retarded their economic progress since the few animals acquired in the last few years are being stolen on daily basis. Eloket, a boda boda cyclist says that he is ready to abandon his work for the sake of his people.

Last week, the army spokesman, Brig. Felix Kulayigye said that the army was considering recruiting Arrow Boys to help with the renewed insecurity along with the Karamoja border districts.

