KAPCHORWA: Six dead in bus accident

The accident scene. PHOTO @mchebet

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 20 people are feared dead following an accident along Kapchorwa – Sironko road in eastern Uganda.

The accident occurred this evening at Tewei hill opposite Sipi falls when a bus registration number UG 2833E belonging to Kiryandongo Technical Institute lost control and veered off the road.

It overturned several times killing several people on board. Police was still retrieving the injured accident victims and bodies from the scene by the time of filing this report.

Our reporter in Kapchorwa counted six bodies at Kapchorwa hospital mortuary. He however, said the death toll is likely to increase since more bodies were still at the accident scene.

URN

