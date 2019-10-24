Kapchorwa chief administrative officer locked out of office

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kapchorwa District Councillors have locked the Chief Administrative Officer Simon Peter Kandole out of office.

A team of 11 people, led by youth councillor Collins Musau, stormed the District Headquarters and blocked the entrance to the CAO’s office on Wednesday, in protest of his working style, failing to implement council resolutions, and alleged persistent absenteeism.

Early this month, the councillors passed a resolution demanding for Kondole’s transfer on the same grounds.

“He is a poor administrator. He has poor coordination skills and has on several occasions undermined and failed to implement the recommendations of the District council,” one of the councillors said.

Peter Kamuroni, one of the councillors said that they can no longer work with an incompetent CAO. He said the CAO has failed to manage the affairs of the district as well as to monitor and supervise his staff and government projects.

However, Joseph Chemonges, the councillor representing workers, castigated fellow councillors for maligning an honest person. His sentiments were re-echoed by Amukol sub-county councillor Robert Siya Mworyen who said the CAO is not corrupt as the councillors claim.

Kandole also downplayed the actions of the councillors, saying that he is being fought because he is against corruption.

URN