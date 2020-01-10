Kanyamunyu trial: Court bars recording of prosecution witness

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was anxiety in the High Court Criminal Division in Kampala this morning during the murder trial of businessman, Matthew Kanyamunyu when the presiding judge banned all forms of recording gadgets.

Kanyamunyu appeared before Justice, Steven Mubiru together with his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari for the murder of Child Rights activist, Kenneth Akena in 2016. Prosecution was expected to present the fifth witness. However, the State Prosecutor led by Jonathan Muwaganya asked court to allow their witness to testify without being recorded.

He asked court to ask all those with recording gadgets not to use them due to the safety of the prosection witness whose identity wasn’t disclosed. However, the Defense Lawyers led by Caleb Alaka, Evans Ochieng and McDusman Kabega challenged the request.

In his ruling, Justice Steven Mubiru allowing the prosecution request and asked all those with recording gadgets including mobile phones, cameras and recorders to keep them away, saying they will be confiscated. He directed Security Officers to keep watch and ensure that the audience complies with the orders.

Justice Steven Mubiru also ruled the witness not to reveal his identity, place of work, residency or anything else that can expose their identity. He also issued directives barring anyone instead the court room from stepping out unless the witness completes his testimony and leaves the court premises.

He allowed those who wanted to leave before the witness take the stand to do so on condition that they don’t return and leave behind their phones. Earlier on the defense team cross-examined Robert Mutebi, a Security Guard from Nakasero Hospital who testified on behalf of the prosecution on his testimony.

Mutebi had told court that he saw the suspects hiding the killer pistol. The Prosecution alleges that on November 12th, 2016 along Kampala-Jinja High Way near Malik Car bond, opposite the main gate of Uganda Manufacturer’s Association in Lugogo Nakawa Division, the accused shot Akena leading to his death.

******

URN