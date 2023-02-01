Kanungu FM presenter drags boss to police for assault

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anita Tumuramye, a female presenter at the district based, Kanungu FM, has dragged her manager, Nelson Kagote Twinamatsiko to the police for assault.

She claims that Twinamatsiko assaulted her when she demanded her commission on an advert of a school she brought for the radio station that belongs to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, and Kinkiizi East Constituency Member of Parliament.

According to Tumuramye, she secured the school advert on January 26, 2023, worth Shillings 200,000 that was paid in cash, and was entitled to a commission of Shillings 40,000 in line with the station guidelines. She however says that after recording the business, Twinamatsiko declined to release her commission.

Tumuramye explains that when she tried to inquire from Twinamatsiko about her commission, he slapped her on the face and she started bleeding from the nose. She says that Twinamatsiko continued to drag her to the ground as he continued beating her.

She says that since it was already dark when the incident occurred, which was captured on video that has since gone viral, she ran home in fear that Twinamatsiko might follow her, and reported the matter the next day.

In this video, the Station manager of Kanungu FM a one Nelson is recorded fighting his subordinate Anita Rose within the station premises. Cause is not yet established.

Dear @PoliceUg @AKasingye @UCC_Official @UCC_ED pic.twitter.com/u2HR2GPGFO — Culton Scovia Nakamya (@CultonScovia) February 1, 2023

Kanungu police station has entered a case of assault vide SD REF 23/27/01/2023. Tumuramye who was working as a cashier, receptionist, news anchor, and presenter was demoted by Twinamatsiko last year and only anchors news.

Tumuramye was still at the police station recording a statement by the time of filing this story. Twinamatsiko couldn’t be reached for comment as his known mobile telephone numbers were switched off. However, a reliable source at the radio station said the manager could be on the run.

*****

URN