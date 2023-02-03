Kanungu FM manager charged, remanded over assault

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The manager of Kanungu FM, Nelson Kagote Twinamatsiko, who was filmed assaulting a female presenter Anita Tumuramye, has been charged and remanded to Kanungu government prison.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 26th, 2023, at the radio premises. The radio belongs to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, and Kinkiizi East Constituency Member of Parliament.

Tumuramye claims that Twinamatsiko assaulted her when she demanded for her commission on an advert for a school she brought for the radio station.

According to Tumuramye, she secured the school advert on January 26th, 2023, worth Shillings 200,000 that was paid in cash and she was entitled to a commission of Shillings 40,000 in line with the station guidelines. She however says that after recording the business, Twinamatsiko declined to release her commission.

Tumuramye explains that when she tried to inquire from Twinamatsiko about her commission, he slapped her on the face and she started bleeding from the nose. She says that Twinamatsiko continued to drag her to the ground as he continued beating her.

Twinamatsiko was arrested by police on Wednesday and detained at Kanungu police station until Thursday evening at around 05:30pm when he was paraded before the Grade One Magistrates court.

The Kanungu FM Manager was later charged with assault, occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to 236 of The Penal Code Act. Twinamatsiko pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was remanded.

His worship Asanansio Mukobi, the Kanungu Grade One Magistrate remanded him to Kanungu government prison until February 8th, 2023 when the case will return to court for further hearing.

However, earlier on Thursday, the radio station management released a statement apologizing to the public about the incident and instead explaining that Tumuramye is the one who assaulted Twinatasiko after she repeatedly demanded commission without following the procedure of filling the requisition form.

*****

URN