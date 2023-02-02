Kanungu FM boss arrested for assault

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nelson Kagote Twinamatsiko, the manager of Kanungu FM who was filmed assaulting a female presenter, Anita Tumuramye has finally been arrested. Twinamatsiko is said to have assaulted Tumuramye at the radio premises on January 26, 2023.

He was picked up on Wednesday after a case of assault, was filed by Tumuramye at Kanungu Central Police Station. In her statement, Tumuramye claims Twinamatsiko assaulted her when she demanded her commission on an advert for a school she brought for the radio station.

According to Tumuramye, she secured the school advert on January 26, 2023, worth Shillings 200,000 that was paid in cash, and was entitled to a commission of Shillings 40,000 in line with the station guidelines.

She however said that after recording the business, Twinamatsiko declined to release her commission. Tumuramye explained that when she tried to inquire from Twinamatsiko about her commission, he slapped her on the face and she started bleeding from the nose. She said Twinamatsiko continued to drag her to the ground as he continued beating her.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson says the suspect will appear before the court to answer the charges accordingly. The case is registered at Kanungu police station under file number CRB 094/2023.

*****

URN