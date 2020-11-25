Kantinti vows to reclaim Kyadondo east seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Apollo Kantinti the former Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East has vowed to reclaim the same seat he lost in 2017. Kantinti, the Forum for Democratic Change [FDC] party candidate lost his seat to Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu after only eight months in parliament.

His win was overturned by the Court of Appeal in 2017 following a successful petition by one of his competitors, Sitenda Ssebalu.

In the subsequent by-election, Kyagulanyi hanged his boots as a musician and put on those of a politician. He won the by-election with a landslide, gaining almost 80 percent of the ballots.

However, in this year’s general elections, Kyagulanyi is seeking to end President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s 35-year long grip on power.

Now for his Kyadondo East constituency seat that is up for grabs, Kantinti thinks he’s going to turn around his fortunes.

Kantinti said he wants to complete his term that was interrupted by Kyagulanyi. He says wherever he has gone people are receptive to the idea of sending him back to parliament.

Kantinti also expressed concern over the expensive nature of the campaigns. He said unlike in the previous elections where they would carry out mass rallies, this time around, they have to meet a handful of voters to meet the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission in regards to the spread of Covid-19. He says everywhere he goes; people want him to first buy them refreshments or give them actual money before he can address them.

He says this poses a challenge that is not only legal but also financial. The Parliamentary Elections Act prohibits candidates from giving voters any inducements that might sway their voting decisions.

Kantinti is facing 10 opponents who include, NUP’s Muwada Nkunyingi, NRM’s Pius Mujuzi, DP’s James Serebe. Others are Sitenda Ssebalu, Khalid Ssimbwa, Patience Nantege, Ssempebwa Tonny Kiyimba among others.

********

URN