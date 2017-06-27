Tuesday , June 27 2017
Airtel Data
Home / News / Kantinti angry with Police, demands release of Bobi Wine

Kantinti angry with Police, demands release of Bobi Wine

The Independent June 27, 2017 News Leave a comment 442 Views

 

Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine campaigning earlier

Apollo Kantinti is angry with Uganda Police Force for today’s detention of  Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, saying the decision could force yet another by-election on him.

Police Tuesday morning picked up Bobi Wine ahead of his planned final rally at Kasangati, a venue said to have been close to another venue booked by the NRM candidate Sitenda Sebalu. He was released an hour later.

Frank Mwesigwa, Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police said they detained Bobi Wine because the ground he chose contravened the electoral campaign guidelines, which require such functions be held far away from a market or hospital.

Bobi Wine was released soon after, but gave a contradictory explanation for his detention.

“If there was thing you cant change is change,” said Bobi Wine.  ” I have not broken the law, as the EC had approved my venue before but in order not to cause the president embarrasment, we will move from Kasangati to Gayaza for our final campaign.”

Mwesigwa said there would be no charges against Bobi Wine.

Earlier, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Kantinti said he lost his Kyadondo East seat because of similar involvment by a third party, the Electoral Commision, in the last election in the constituency.

He said he is heading to Kira Police station to demand the release of Bobi Wine, so the campaigns can conclude peacefully. Kantinti confirmed he will be joined by FDC strongman Dr Kizza Besigye.

The Court of Appeal nullified Kantinti’s election in April on grounds that the Electoral Commission did not comply with electoral laws.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved