Kantinti angry with Police, demands release of Bobi Wine

Apollo Kantinti is angry with Uganda Police Force for today’s detention of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, saying the decision could force yet another by-election on him.

Police Tuesday morning picked up Bobi Wine ahead of his planned final rally at Kasangati, a venue said to have been close to another venue booked by the NRM candidate Sitenda Sebalu. He was released an hour later.

Frank Mwesigwa, Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police said they detained Bobi Wine because the ground he chose contravened the electoral campaign guidelines, which require such functions be held far away from a market or hospital.

Bobi Wine was released soon after, but gave a contradictory explanation for his detention.

“If there was thing you cant change is change,” said Bobi Wine. ” I have not broken the law, as the EC had approved my venue before but in order not to cause the president embarrasment, we will move from Kasangati to Gayaza for our final campaign.”

Mwesigwa said there would be no charges against Bobi Wine.

VIDEO: Bobi Wine arrested for disobeying police orders to abandon #KyadondoEast campaign rally. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/XZUvhi407s — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) June 27, 2017

Earlier, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Kantinti said he lost his Kyadondo East seat because of similar involvment by a third party, the Electoral Commision, in the last election in the constituency.

He said he is heading to Kira Police station to demand the release of Bobi Wine, so the campaigns can conclude peacefully. Kantinti confirmed he will be joined by FDC strongman Dr Kizza Besigye.

The Court of Appeal nullified Kantinti’s election in April on grounds that the Electoral Commission did not comply with electoral laws.

Apollo Kantinti: I call upon the police to release @HEBobiwine. Arresting him on the last day of campaigns in unfair #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/DVAOuScCDR — NBS Television (@nbstv) June 27, 2017

Kantinti: I have been talking to Besigye about our fellow candidate’s arrest and he might join us at Kira police station #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/0II6iuXBhV — NBS Television (@nbstv) June 27, 2017