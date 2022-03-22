Kansai Plascon sponsors the Indian community fest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was all fun at the first ever big Holi Festival, an Indian Community get together event held at the Arya Samaj Grounds Kololo, Kampala, after two years of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Uganda’s paint company, Kansai Plascon, partnered with the Indian Community to celebrate the fest, attended by Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and hundreds of levellers.

Kansai Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte said, “Holi Festival is all about culture, colour, food and celebration. It includes interesting rituals, ethnicity, traditional festivals and ceremonies. The mix of colours is energetic and this is a good time to look forward to the good that 2022 has to offer and celebrate together. We are here to relax and not to differentiate, but to rejoice in the spirit of brotherhood.”

The Holi Festival originated to celebrate good harvests and fertility. It heralds the onset of spring through a riotous celebration of colour. The festival is all about fun, frolic, and beautiful colours that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

The festival welcomes all walks of life from age, race or economic differences by greeting the revellers with coloured powder mixed with water which they shower upon each other.

Holi celebrates the legend of Hindu Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna, which describes the extreme delight Krishna took in applying colour on Radha and others.