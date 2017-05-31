Kamwenge Mayor torture suspects granted bail

Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani has granted bail to four police officers accused of torturing and causing harm to the Kamwenge District Mayor Geoffrey Byamukama.
The Magistrate ordered D/ASP Patrick Muramira and D/ASP FredTumuhairwe to pay sh2 million each while Habib Roma and Ben Odeke have been each ordered to pay sh 1 million for bail.
They have also been ordered to deposit their National ID’s and passports with court, to temporarily keep away from their work stations as investigations continue and to report to court every after two weeks starting from the April 16, 2017.
Prosecution alleges that the accused used batoons and iron bars to torture Byamukama whom they had arrested from one of the offices in the Ministry of Lands in Kampala on suspicions of murdering AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.
That the accused committed the said offenses on the April 5, 2017 while in the course of performing their duties as they transported Byamukama in police van Registration number UAT 460Y.
The victim Byamukama was hospitalised at Nakasero Hospital for several days where he was being treated for the wounds he sustained on the knees and ankles as a result of the said torture.
To torture someone with iron bars is an attempted murder. But Byamukama tormentors are being treated with a mere slap on the hands. The guy could have died in shock.
By the fact that these thugs now feel and look like idiots in the dock; torture or any crime does not only dehumanize the victim, but by the same measure, it dehumanizes the villains themselves.
It is not surprising that; when the hunters have become the hunted, they were terrified of being tortured or molested by their suspected victims, if remanded in Luzira Prison.
