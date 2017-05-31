Saturday , June 3 2017
Kamwenge Mayor torture suspects granted bail

May 31, 2017

Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani has granted bail to four police officers accused of torturing  and causing harm to the Kamwenge District  Mayor Geoffrey Byamukama.

The Magistrate ordered D/ASP Patrick Muramira and D/ASP FredTumuhairwe to pay sh2 million each  while  Habib Roma and Ben Odeke  have been each ordered to pay sh 1 million for bail.

They have also been ordered to deposit their National ID’s and passports with court, to temporarily keep away from their work stations as investigations continue and to  report  to court every after two weeks starting from the April 16, 2017.

Prosecution alleges that the accused used batoons  and iron bars to  torture Byamukama whom they had arrested from one of the offices in the Ministry of Lands in Kampala on suspicions of murdering AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

That the   accused committed the said offenses on the April 5, 2017 while in  the course of performing their duties  as they  transported Byamukama in  police van  Registration number  UAT 460Y.

The victim Byamukama was  hospitalised at Nakasero Hospital  for several days where he was being treated for the wounds he sustained on the knees and ankles as a result of the said torture.

3 comments

  1. Raymond Otika
    May 31, 2017 at 8:28 am

    To torture someone with iron bars is an attempted murder. But Byamukama tormentors are being treated with a mere slap on the hands. The guy could have died in shock.

    By the fact that these thugs now feel and look like idiots in the dock; torture or any crime does not only dehumanize the victim, but by the same measure, it dehumanizes the villains themselves.

    It is not surprising that; when the hunters have become the hunted, they were terrified of being tortured or molested by their suspected victims, if remanded in Luzira Prison.

