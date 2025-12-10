Kamwenge leaders hail Museveni for wiping out ADF, boosting peace and development

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders and residents of Kamwenge District on Monday praised President Yoweri Museveni for restoring lasting peace in the region by crushing Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels who once posed a major threat to their communities.

Agriculture Minister and Kamwenge District NRM Chairperson, Frank Tumwebaze, said the district owes its stability to the President’s swift and decisive military action when rebels attempted to infiltrate the area.

“I would like to thank the President for defeating the ADF rebels,” Tumwebaze said.

“When the rebels attacked us, he quickly deployed soldiers, and within hours they had dismantled and neutralized the threat.”

He added that the President’s consistent message against sectarian politics had helped unify communities in Kamwenge.

“When we came here, we found the Batooro community, and today we are working together as one united force,” he said.

Tumwebaze also applauded Museveni for transforming livelihoods through commercial agriculture, the Parish Development Model (PDM), and infrastructure development.

He revealed that the district had so far received Shs 21 billion under PDM, benefiting about 18,000 households.

“People have become wealthier; we have sensitized them, and they are now selling large quantities of milk to boost household incomes,” he noted.

He further updated the public that more than 70% of the Kamwenge–Kihuura road—which residents have long demanded—has already been constructed.

Tumwebaze also asked the President to establish a permanent military base along the forest line to prevent future incursions.

Museveni reassures Kamwenge on peace

Addressing a large crowd in Kamwenge Town Council, President Museveni reaffirmed that peace remains the NRM’s greatest contribution, especially for border districts exposed to regional instability.

“The people of Kamwenge know very well the value of peace,” he said.

“You have seen what happens in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Because of that instability, many refugees are camped here—they have no peace in their own country.”

In response to Tumwebaze’s request, Museveni agreed to establish a battalion near Kibale National Park, instructing district leaders to identify land for the project.

The President also highlighted ongoing and planned infrastructure improvements, including the Lyantonde–Ibanda–Kamwenge road and the Kihuura road, which he promised would be worked on.

On wealth creation, Museveni urged residents to embrace irrigation and commercial agriculture, noting that the country’s output—especially in coffee, maize and milk—has grown significantly because more Ugandans are producing for the market.

He cited the Presidential Banana Initiative in Bushenyi, where farmers using irrigation harvest up to 10 times more bananas than those relying on rain alone.

“Don’t work only for the stomach,” he told the residents. “Work for both the stomach and the pocket.”

Museveni also cautioned youth against overdependence on government jobs, explaining that private-sector industrialization and tourism offer far more opportunities.

Using Mbale Industrial Park as an example, he noted that factories are employing more than 40,000 workers, compared to the government’s limited capacity of about 480,000 slots across the entire public service.

He encouraged Kamwenge to harness the tourism potential of Kibale Forest, which he said can create hundreds of jobs in the services sector.

Closing his remarks, Museveni reminded residents that he too is a farmer.

“I produce milk, beef, and bananas. That is my wealth and contribution to the country—and I also employ people,” he said.

SOURCE: NRM media